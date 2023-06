Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hurwitz Fine PC on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Target to New York Western District Court. The suit, which contends that a Target employee negligently struck the plaintiff with a U-boat cart, was filed by Lipsitz Green Scime Cambria on behalf of Elaine Smith and Gerard Smith. The case is 1:23-cv-00510, Smith et al v. Target Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 08, 2023, 6:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Elaine F. Smith

Gerard Smith

defendants

Target Corporation

Jane Doe

John Doe Corporation

Target Corporation f/k/a Dayton Hudson Corporation

defendant counsels

Hurwitz Fine

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims