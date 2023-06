Who Got The Work

Target has tapped lawyers Theresa A. Otto and Jennifer Ann Donnelli of Baty Otto Coronado Scheer PC to defend a pending product liability lawsuit. The case was filed May 1 in Kansas District Court by the Fields Law Firm on behalf of Amber Smith and Brandon Smith, who claim third-degree burns from an allegedly defective microwavable bowl. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Holly L Teeter, is 2:23-cv-02192, Smith et al v. Target Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 15, 2023, 11:00 AM

