Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Powell Law on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against REV Group, specialty vehicle manufacturer, and Freightliner Custom Chassis to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was filed by attorneys John Sczepanski III and Kirsten Brown on behalf of Chris Smith and Marcee Smith. The case is 2:22-cv-00742, Smith et al v. REV Group, Inc. et al.

Automotive

November 22, 2022, 3:12 PM