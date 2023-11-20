Timothy D. Katsiff, Matthew A. White and J. Chesley Burruss of Ballard Spahr have stepped in to defend Radian Settlement Services Inc. and Shawn P. Murphy in a pending class action. The case, filed Oct. 4 in Pennsylvania Middle District Court by Jonathan F. Andres PC and Robert Peirce & Associates, accuses Radian Settlement of charging and collecting excessive notary fees that exceed the fees a notary public may charge under applicable state law. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Matthew W. Brann, is 4:23-cv-01652, Smith et al v. Radian Settlement Services, Inc. et al.
Banking & Financial Services
November 20, 2023, 11:00 AM