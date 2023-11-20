Who Got The Work

Timothy D. Katsiff, Matthew A. White and J. Chesley Burruss of Ballard Spahr have stepped in to defend Radian Settlement Services Inc. and Shawn P. Murphy in a pending class action. The case, filed Oct. 4 in Pennsylvania Middle District Court by Jonathan F. Andres PC and Robert Peirce & Associates, accuses Radian Settlement of charging and collecting excessive notary fees that exceed the fees a notary public may charge under applicable state law. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Matthew W. Brann, is 4:23-cv-01652, Smith et al v. Radian Settlement Services, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 20, 2023, 11:00 AM

Carol Smith

Edward Smith

Jonathan F. Andres P.C.

Robert Peirce Associates

Radian Settlement Services, Inc.

Shawn P. Murphy

Ballard Spahr

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract