Removed To Federal Court

Auto-Owners Insurance Co. on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit to Colorado District Court. The suit, over a disputed property damage claim arising from water intrusion, was filed by the Roth Group and Rex Legal on behalf of Lisa Smith and Nile Smith. The defendant is represented by Wells Anderson & Race. The case is 1:23-cv-01725, Smith et al v. Owners Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 07, 2023, 4:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Lisa Smith

Nile Smith

defendants

Owners Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Wells Anderson Race

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute