Removed To Federal Court

Nuance Communications removed a biometric privacy class action to California Northern District Court on Wednesday. The suit, filed by Edelson PC, alleges that the defendant's voice analysis software 'Gatekeeper,' used by JPMorgan Chase and other businesses to detect fraud, collects customers' voice prints without permission in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. Nuance Communications is represented by Jenner & Block. The case is 3:23-cv-00797, Smith et al. v. Nuance Communications Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

February 22, 2023, 8:35 PM