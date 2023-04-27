Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Liberty Risk Consulting, Michael Morgan and Carina Thomas to California Central District Court. The suit, brought on behalf of OnlyFans models Lauren Smith d/b/a Luxiboo and Brittany Paduganan d/b/a Amia Miley, accuses the defendants of fraud and conversion in connection with their management of the plaintiffs' OnlyFans accounts. According to the complaint, the defendants uploaded the plaintiffs' content to 'shadow accounts' to siphon revenue for themselves and also booked cam partners without a license in violation of the California Talent Agency Act. The complaint was filed by the Sina Law Group. The case is 2:23-cv-03205, Smith et al. v. Morgan et al.

Internet & Social Media

April 27, 2023, 8:38 PM

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation