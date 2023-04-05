Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at King & Spalding on Wednesday removed a biometric privacy class action against Kedrion Biopharma Inc. and its subsidiary KEDplasma USA, both manufacturers of plasma-derived therapeutic products, to Illinois Central District Court. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of storing the fingerprints of blood plasma sellers without appropriate permission and disclosure. The suit also alleges that the defendants failed to create guidelines for the timely destruction of the plasma sellers’ data. The suit was filed by Fish Potter Bolanos. The case is 3:23-cv-03108, Smith et al v. Kedplasma USA et al.

Health Care

April 05, 2023, 1:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Antonio Enriquez

Clarence Smith

Matt Devine

Melissa Johnson

Starla Smith

defendants

Kedplasma USA

Kedrion Biopharma, Inc.

defendant counsels

King & Spalding

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims