Counsel at King & Spalding on Wednesday removed a biometric privacy class action against Kedrion Biopharma Inc. and its subsidiary KEDplasma USA, both manufacturers of plasma-derived therapeutic products, to Illinois Central District Court. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of storing the fingerprints of blood plasma sellers without appropriate permission and disclosure. The suit also alleges that the defendants failed to create guidelines for the timely destruction of the plasma sellers’ data. The suit was filed by Fish Potter Bolanos. The case is 3:23-cv-03108, Smith et al v. Kedplasma USA et al.
Health Care
April 05, 2023, 1:05 PM