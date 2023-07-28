Who Got The Work

American Honda Motor has turned to lawyer D. Alan Thomas of Huie Fernambucq & Stewart to defend a pending wrongful death lawsuit. The complaint, filed June 12 in Alabama Northern District Court by Matoke Lyons Law on behalf of the estates of Angela H. Purnell and Paul Raven Purnell, contends that the Purnells died after a brake defect caused their Honda GL-1800 trike to run off the road. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge L. Scott Coogler, is 6:23-cv-00757, Smith et al v. Hannigan Fairing Co Ltd et al.

Automotive

July 28, 2023, 11:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Andrea N Smith

Tiffany S Gailes

Plaintiffs

Matoke Lyons Law, PLLC

defendants

American Honda Motor Co Inc

Dodd Sales LLC

Hannigan Fairing Co Ltd

defendant counsels

Huie Fernambucq Stewart

White Arnold Dowd

Cincinnati Insurance Companies

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product