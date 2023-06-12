New Suit - Wrongful Death

American Honda Motor Co. and other defendants were hit with a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday in Alabama Northern District Court. The court case was filed by Matoke Lyons Law on behalf of the estates of Angela H. Purnell and Paul Raven Purnell. The complaint contends that the Purnells died after a brake defect caused their Honda GL-1800 trike to run off the road. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00757, Smith et al v. Hannigan Fairing Co Ltd et al.

Automotive

June 12, 2023, 3:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Andrea N Smith

Tiffany S Gailes

Plaintiffs

Matoke Lyons Law, PLLC

defendants

American Honda Motor Co Inc

Dodd Sales LLC

Hannigan Fairing Co Ltd

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product