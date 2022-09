Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against DoorDash, the app-based food delivery service, and Najah Fink to Maryland District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Potter Burnett Law on behalf of Ashley Malik and Malik Smith. The case is 1:22-cv-02408, Smith et al v. Doordash, Inc. et al.

Gig Economy

September 21, 2022, 4:27 PM