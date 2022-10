Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Steptoe & Johnson on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Columbia Gas Transmission LLC to West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged property damage or interference, was filed by attorney O. Gay Elmore Jr. on behalf of Kippy D. Smith and Mary L. Smith. The case is 2:22-cv-00442, Smith et al v. Columbia Gas Transmission, LLC.

Energy

October 11, 2022, 7:04 PM