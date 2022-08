New Suit - Product Liability

Boston Scientific, a manufacturer of medical devices, and other defendants were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Friday in Texas Western District Court. The suit, which pertains to pelvic mesh products, was brought by Pulaski Kherkher PLLC on behalf of Leah Smith and Steven Smith. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00871, Smith et al v. Coloplast Corp. et al.

Health Care

August 26, 2022, 1:22 PM