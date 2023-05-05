New Suit - Employment

Coca-Cola was sued by former sales manager Rick Smith and his new employer Sunrise Acquisitions d/b/a Sunrise Delivery on Friday in North Dakota District Court. The suit, brought by Dorsey & Whitney, seeks a declaration that a non-compete provision in Smith's employment contract with Coca-Cola is unenforceable under North Dakota law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00088, Smith et al. v. Coca-Cola Bottling Co. High Country.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 05, 2023, 4:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Rick Smith

Sunrise Acquisitions, LLC

Dorsey & Whitney

defendants

Coca-Cola Bottling Company High Country

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract