New Suit - ERISA

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick filed an ERISA lawsuit Friday in Minnesota District Court against Bush Management Co. The suit was brought on behalf of the Minnesota Laborers Health and Welfare Fund and other funds seeking over $81,000 in allegedly unpaid contributions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-01917, Smith et al v. Bush Management Company, LLC.

June 23, 2023, 1:11 PM

