New Suit - ERISA

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick filed an ERISA lawsuit Friday in Minnesota District Court against Bush Management Co. The suit was brought on behalf of the Minnesota Laborers Health and Welfare Fund and other funds seeking over $81,000 in allegedly unpaid contributions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-01917, Smith et al v. Bush Management Company, LLC.

Real Estate

June 23, 2023, 1:11 PM

Construction Laborers' Education, Training, and Apprenticeship Fund of Minnesota and North Dakota, the

Heather Grazzini-Sims

Joe Fowler

Joel Smith

Minnesota Laborers Employers Cooperation and Education Trust, the

Minnesota Laborers Health and Welfare Fund, the

Minnesota Laborers Pension Fund, the

Minnesota Laborers Vacation Fund, the

Norm Everson

Rick Peper

Shawn Braford

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick

Bush Management Company, LLC

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches