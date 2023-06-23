New Suit - ERISA
Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick filed an ERISA lawsuit Friday in Minnesota District Court against Bush Management Co. The suit was brought on behalf of the Minnesota Laborers Health and Welfare Fund and other funds seeking over $81,000 in allegedly unpaid contributions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-01917, Smith et al v. Bush Management Company, LLC.
Real Estate
June 23, 2023, 1:11 PM
Plaintiffs
- Construction Laborers' Education, Training, and Apprenticeship Fund of Minnesota and North Dakota, the
- Heather Grazzini-Sims
- Joe Fowler
- Joel Smith
- Minnesota Laborers Employers Cooperation and Education Trust, the
- Minnesota Laborers Health and Welfare Fund, the
- Minnesota Laborers Pension Fund, the
- Minnesota Laborers Vacation Fund, the
- Norm Everson
- Rick Peper
- Shawn Braford
- Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick
defendants
- Bush Management Company, LLC
nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches