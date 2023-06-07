Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Porter, Wright, Morris & Arthur on Wednesday removed a medical malpractice lawsuit against the American Red Cross of East Central Ohio to Ohio Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Handelman Law on behalf of David E. Smith and Sigrid Smith, asserts that the plaintiff lost consciousness while driving and crashed due to the defendant's alleged lack of proper observation after a blood donation. The case is 2:23-cv-01867, Smith et al v. American Red Cross of East Central Ohio.

Health Care

June 07, 2023, 12:26 PM

Plaintiffs

David E. Smith

Sigrid Smith

defendants

American Red Cross of East Central Ohio

defendant counsels

Porter Wright Morris & Arthur

nature of claim: 362/for medical malpractice claims