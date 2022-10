New Suit

American Airlines and Envoy Air were sued Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court over alleged injuries related to air travel. The court action was filed by attorney Schuler, Weisser, Zoeller, Overbeck & Baxter on behalf of Hendrea Carter Pinder, Lekisha Payoute and Alexis Smith. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-23386, Smith et al v. American Airlines, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

October 18, 2022, 3:32 PM