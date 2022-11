New Suit

Sheriff Jay Russel of Ouachita Parish and Deputy Zachary Ainsworth were hit with a civil rights lawsuit Wednesday in Louisiana Western District Court. The suit was brought by Jones Walker; Hales & Strickland; and Mixon Carroll & Frazier on behalf of three plaintiffs who accuse Ainsworth of shooting and killing their family dog with a firearm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-06093, Smith et al v. Ainsworth et al.

Louisiana

November 30, 2022, 1:08 PM