New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Acuity Brands, a lighting and building management company, was hit with a data breach class action Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a Dec. 2021 breach impacting the personal information of thousands of current and former Acuity employees. The suit was brought by the Finley Firm and Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00392, Smith et al v. Acuity Brands, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 27, 2023, 5:35 AM