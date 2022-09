Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hall Booth Smith on Friday removed a civil rights lawsuit against City of Marietta and members of the Marietta Police Department to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by The Dressie Law Firm on behalf of a plaintiff who alleges that he was subjected to excessive force and battery during a traffic stop. The case is 1:22-cv-03844, Smith-Duffy v. City of Marietta et al.

Georgia

September 24, 2022, 1:31 PM