New Suit - Trademark

Firearms manufacturer Smith & Wesson filed a trademark infringement lawsuit on Thursday in Nevada District Court against SW North America, a manufacturer primarily focused on the automotive, agricultural and aerospace industries. The suit, brought by Ballard Spahr, alleges that the defendant recently expanded into the firearms industry and that its use of the 'SW' mark is confusingly similar to the plaintiff's own 'S&W' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01773, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. et al. v. SW North America Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 20, 2022, 7:46 PM