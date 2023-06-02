Counsel at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on Thursday removed a trade secrets lawsuit against Stryker Sales, Connor Hopkins and Christian Slater to Tennessee Western District Court. The suit, filed by Adams and Reese on behalf of medical technology company Smith + Nephew Inc., accuses Hopkins and Slater, former Smith + Nephew sales representatives, of soliciting former clients in violation of executed non-compete and non-solicitation agreements. The case is 2:23-cv-02344, Smith + Nephew, Inc. v. Stryker Sales, LLC et al.
Health Care
June 02, 2023, 5:40 AM