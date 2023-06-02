Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on Thursday removed a trade secrets lawsuit against Stryker Sales, Connor Hopkins and Christian Slater to Tennessee Western District Court. The suit, filed by Adams and Reese on behalf of medical technology company Smith + Nephew Inc., accuses Hopkins and Slater, former Smith + Nephew sales representatives, of soliciting former clients in violation of executed non-compete and non-solicitation agreements. The case is 2:23-cv-02344, Smith + Nephew, Inc. v. Stryker Sales, LLC et al.

Health Care

June 02, 2023, 5:40 AM

Plaintiffs

Smith + Nephew, Inc.

defendants

Christian Slater

Connor Hopkins

Stryker Sales, LLC

defendant counsels

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract