Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Buchalter on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Arte Sano LLC and Siete Family Foods to Colorado District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for cashew flour, was filed by Sherman & Howard on behalf of Smirk's Ltd. The case is 1:23-cv-01207, Smirk's Ltd. v. Arte Sano LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 12, 2023, 8:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Smirk's Ltd

defendants

Arte Sano

Siete Family Foods, Inc

defendant counsels

Buchalter

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract