Robert P. Donovan and Charles E. Leasure III of Stevens & Lee have stepped in to represent Arizona Beverages USA in a class action over the marketing and sale of sour fruit snack products. The action, filed April 26 in Maryland District Court by The Keeton Firm, claims that Arizona misleadingly labels the product as preservative-free. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ellen Lipton Hollander, is 1:23-cv-01107, Smiley v. Arizona Beverages USA LLC.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
June 10, 2023, 11:55 AM