New Suit - Trade Secrets

Foster Garvey and Zashin & Rich filed a trade secret lawsuit Monday in Washington Western District Court on behalf of Smiles Services, a provider of administrative services in the dental field, and Smiles Dental Group. The complaint targets Dentist-Owned Clinics and former Smiles Services CEO Raymond L. Frye for allegedly misappropriating patient lists, vendor and supplier contacts, marketing strategies and other confidential information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-05392, Smiles Services, LLC et al v. Frye et al.

Health Care

May 01, 2023, 6:19 PM

Smiles Dental Group, P.C.

Smiles Services, LLC

Foster Garvey

Dentist-Owned Clinics, LLC

Raymond L Frye

Raymond L Frye II Dmd, P.L.L.C.

