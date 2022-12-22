Who Got The Work

Greenberg Traurig shareholders Brian T. Feeney, Mark A. Salky, Rebekah S. Guyon and associate Jordanna Ishmael have stepped in to defend Spirit Airlines in a pending digital privacy class action. The complaint, filed Nov. 7 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Lynch Carpenter LLP, centers on Spirit's alleged use of 'session replay' software to intercept and record the communications and keystrokes of website visitors in violation of the Pennsylvania Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Marilyn J. Horan, is 2:22-cv-01578, Smidga v. Spirit Airlines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

December 22, 2022, 6:18 AM