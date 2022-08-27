New Suit - Class Action

Meta Platforms and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center were hit with a digital privacy class action Thursday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, filed by Lynch Carpenter LLP, pursues claims on behalf of individuals whose personal information was allegedly shared with Meta through a tracking pixel on UPMC’s website. The suit is part of a wave of cases that center on surreptitious collection of user data from hospital websites and patient portals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01231, Smidga v. Meta Platforms, Inc. et al. pixel

Technology

August 27, 2022, 11:12 AM