New Suit

McAfee & Taft and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath filed a lawsuit Friday in Oklahoma Western District Court seeking the return of hundreds of cryptocurrency mining computers worth millions of dollars. The suit, brought on behalf of SMH US LLC, arises from hosting service agreements with non-party Accerton Inc. The suit takes aim at 1110 Linwood Blvd LLC, which operates a facility where Accerton has leasehold interest, and Brent Irish for allegedly taking illegal possession of the computers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00092, SMH US LLC v. 1110 Linwood Blvd LLC et al.

Real Estate

January 27, 2023, 8:00 PM