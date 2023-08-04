New Suit - Employment Discrimination

Marriott International was slapped with an employment lawsuit on Friday in Maryland District Court. The suit was filed by the Ray Legal Group and Wiley Walsh on behalf of a former worker who used an employee discount to stay at a Residence Inn; according to the complaint, a dispute with the front desk over a food delivery escalated into a verbal confrontation and a call to the police. The suit contends that while the plaintiff was fired based on the false accusation that she had threatened to kick down another patron's door at the Residence Inn, the real reason for her termination was her race. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-02121, Smellie v. Marriott International Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 04, 2023, 8:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Taisha-Monet Smellie

Plaintiffs

Ray Legal Group, LLC

defendants

Marriott International Administrative Services, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc.

Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide LLC

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation