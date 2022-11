New Suit - Contract

SMBC Rail Services filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against B&G Futures on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, over allegedly delinquent railcar lease payments, was brought by Chapman & Cutler. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06397, SMBC Rail Services LLC v. B&G Futures Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

November 15, 2022, 7:03 PM