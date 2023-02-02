New Suit - Trade Secrets

Hogan Lovells and Martin, Disiere, Jefferson & Wisdom filed a trade secret lawsuit Thursday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of SmartMoving Software LLC. The suit brings claims against Dwyght Mack and Mack's Moving Co. LLC for allegedly accessing SmartMoving's platform to build a similar platform in violation of the plaintiff's terms of service. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00242, SmartMoving Software, LLC v. Mack et al.

Transportation & Logistics

February 02, 2023, 5:34 PM