New Suit - Trademark

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of SmartLabs, a provider of pharma research facilities. The complaint takes aim at Infinity Biologix LLC over its use of the allegedly infringing mark 'Sampled SMART Labs.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02297, SmartLabs Corporate LLC v. Infinity Biologix LLC.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 25, 2023, 5:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Smartlabs Corporate LLC

Plaintiffs

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo

defendants

Infinity Biologix LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims