New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other social media platforms, and Main Line Health were hit with a privacy class action Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Stephan Zouras LLP on behalf of Main Line patients who use its online portal and contend that their private information and metadata is shared with Meta in order to create targeted advertisements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05239, Smart v. Main LINE Health et al.

Technology

December 30, 2022, 2:53 PM