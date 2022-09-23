Smart Speakers, Games and More: EU Takes a Stab at Comprehen...

News From Law.com

Federal agencies and financial institutions are no longer the only targets of cybersecurity breaches. Household appliances and connected cars are also potential entry points for cyber hackers. As threats of cyberattacks continue to rise globally, so have the efforts from legislators to protect consumers and businesses from products with inadequate security features. Earlier this month, the European Union released its first attempt at a comprehensive cybersecurity legislation, the Cyber Resilience Act—and its impact on the technology market could be far-reaching, data privacy and cybersecurity lawyers say.

Technology

September 23, 2022, 4:50 PM