New Suit - Patent

Hodgson Russ filed a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in New York Western District Court on behalf of Smart Scale Ruler Inc. The complaint, which targets Hozo Design Co. Ltd., asserts a patent for an electronic smart-scale ruler with a digital display that can calculate and display custom scales. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00292, Smart Scale Ruler Inc. v. Hozo Design Co., Ltd.

Technology

March 31, 2023, 12:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Smart Scale Ruler Inc.

Hodgson Russ

defendants

Hozo Design Co., Ltd.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims