Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ropes & Gray on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Robert S. Abrams to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, over an alleged loan default, was filed by Stamos & Trucco on behalf of Smart Plastics LLC & Smart Plastics II LLC. The case is 1:23-cv-01220, Smart Plastics LLC et al. v. Abrams.

Banking & Financial Services

February 27, 2023, 7:56 PM