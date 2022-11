New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

The NCAA was slapped with an antitrust class action on Tuesday in California Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Korein Tillery, accuses member colleges of conspiring to avoid paying compensation to baseball coaches by limiting the number of paid coaches to three. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02125, Smart et al. v. National Collegiate Athletic Association.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 29, 2022, 8:33 PM