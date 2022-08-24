New Suit - Trademark

An online home decor retailer sued luxury bedding brand Hastens Sangar AB Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court for declaratory judgment in a trademark dispute. The case, brought by Greenberg Traurig on behalf of Sweet JoJo Designs, accuses Hastens of using aggressive legal tactics and intimidation to maintain a monopoly on the use of a generic blue gingham design. The suit seeks judgment of non-infringement and cancellation of Hastens trademarks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-61575, Smart Deals, Inc. et al v. Hastens Sangar AB.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 24, 2022, 5:59 PM