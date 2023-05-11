Who Got The Work

IMO Industries Inc. has turned to attorney Bobbie R. Bailey of Leader Berkon Colao & Silverstein to fight a pending wrongful death lawsuit. The complaint, over asbestos-related claims, was filed March 24 in California Northern District Court by the Frost Law Firm on behalf of the Estate of William Ankiel Jr. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr., is 4:23-cv-01414, Smargisso et al v. Air & Liquid Systems Corporation et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 11, 2023, 5:38 AM

nature of claim: 368/for asbestos-related product liability claims