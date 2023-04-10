Smaller Firms Set Tone For Use Of Alternative Business Struc...

News From Law.com

The future of alternative business structures in the legal industry largely rests on the actions of small firms launching in the few U.S. jurisdictions that permit non-lawyer backing of law firms. Early entrants say they seek to challenge long-standing features of the legal business model—lawyer-exclusive ownership, capital requirements, hierarchical governance—by sharing ownership and business management responsibilities with a parent company or an outside investor. Such business structures introduce novel ways of doing business for the U.S. legal sector, which has traditionally restricted law firm profits and governance to internal attorney stakeholders.

April 10, 2023, 1:49 PM

nature of claim: /