New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman filed a data breach class action against Retreat Behavioral Health, an addiction treatment center, Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The court action arises from a July 2022 data breach in which the private health information of approximately 23,000 people was made vulnerable. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00441, Small v. Retreat Behavioral Health.

Health Care

February 03, 2023, 4:06 PM