Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Frost Brown Todd on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Insurance Group to Ohio Northern District Court. The complaint, for disputed property damage claims resulting from a fire, was filed by Mickel & Huffman on behalf of Venice Small. The case is 3:22-cv-02198, Small v. Liberty Mutual Personal Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 06, 2022, 3:27 PM