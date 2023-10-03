Small Law Firm Wins $10.5M Judgment in Hidalgo County | Law....

News From Law.com

The Hyster-Yale Group Inc., a Cleveland, Ohio-based manufacturer of forklifts, faces a $10.5 million final judgment in Texas that pertains to a workplace accident that led to a leg amputation. Cowen Rodriguez Peacock—a small Brownsville-based law firm representing the plaintiff, Christopher Zieske—brought Hyster-Yale to trial in the Hidalgo County 389th District Court, with Judge Letty Lopez presiding. Hyster-Yale was represented by Alison D. Kennamer and Jaime A. Saenz of Colvin, Saenz, Rodriguez & Kennamer. Appearing pro hac vice were Philadelphia, Pennsylvania attorneys Francis J. Grey Jr. and Rebecca E. Leonard of Tyrell Johnson & Grey.

