News From Law.com

Netflix Inc.'s efforts to squash a defamation suit fell on deaf ears at the Texas Supreme Court, which denied the media giant's petition for review. Netflix and other defendants named in a suit brought by a San Antonio woman who was guardian ad litem to an incapacitated millionaire tried to get the case dismissed on grounds their First Amendment rights were covered by the Texas Citizens Participation Act.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 06, 2024, 1:14 PM

nature of claim: /