Small Connecticut Law Firm Is Challenging a Statute That Blo...

Connecticut employment attorney Richard E. Hayber is known for his zealous advocacy for his clients, and has particularly become associated with challenging restaurants for underpaying servers. However, a new statute has got in the way of three pending class actions. The three cases, Kaitlyn Fenton v. Raymond Harper; Michelle Woodford v. HRG Management, LLC; Daniel Farias v. Esaul Rodriguez, similarly state restaurants in Connecticut can only take tip credit if they record the amount claimed as a separate point on the wage record on a weekly basis, acquire weekly signed tip statements and limit employees work to service work.

Connecticut

June 26, 2023, 9:16 AM

