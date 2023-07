News From Law.com

The U.S. is in the midst of an unprecedented generational shift in assets, and as baby boomers continue to move their wealth to younger generations, many of the small businesses they're leaving behind are attracting attention from players in the private equity world. Whether it's by way of retirement or inheritance, multigenerational small businesses are changing hands at an accelerated pace. As a result, lawyers entrenched in the space are seeing an increase in work.

July 18, 2023, 6:51 PM

