Manatt, Phelps & Phillips filed a lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court targeting the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation. The complaint, brought on behalf of the Small Business Finance Association, challenges California SB 1235, which regulates commercial financing disclosures. The plaintiff argues that the bill compels providers of commercial financing to communicate with customers in ways that are essentially false, misleading or controversial. The case is 2:22-cv-08775, Small Business Finance Association v. Hewlett.

December 03, 2022, 11:27 AM