Attorneys at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Monday removed a hurricane-related insurance coverage lawsuit against Chubb subsidiary Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Co. to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, over a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ian, was filed by Chavin Mitchell Shmuely on behalf of Christopher J. Slyvester and Mary E. Slyvester. The case is 6:23-cv-00690, Slyvester et al v. Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company.
Insurance
April 17, 2023, 5:58 PM