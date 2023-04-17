Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Monday removed a hurricane-related insurance coverage lawsuit against Chubb subsidiary Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Co. to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, over a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ian, was filed by Chavin Mitchell Shmuely on behalf of Christopher J. Slyvester and Mary E. Slyvester. The case is 6:23-cv-00690, Slyvester et al v. Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 17, 2023, 5:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Christopher L. Slyvester

Mary E. Slyvester

Plaintiffs

Shmuely & Willis, P.A.

Valorie S. Chavin

defendants

Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute