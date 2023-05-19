Who Got The Work

Armstrong Teasdale partners Kevin Prewitt and Clark H. Cole and associate Nicholas Slovikoski; and Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell partners Dan P. Sedor and R. Scott Brink and associates Brianna Frazier Earley and Raef Cogan have entered appearances for marketing company the Sourcing Group and other defendants in a pending trade secret lawsuit. The case was filed April 3 in Missouri Western District Court by Katten Muchin Rosenman on behalf of SLWM LLC. The suit alleges that the Sourcing Group ‘systematically enticed away an entire team’ of the plaintiff’s employees and ‘conspired with them’ to steal the plaintiff’s trade secrets. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark, is 4:23-cv-00215, Slwm LLC v. The Sourcing Group, LLC et al.

Business Services

May 19, 2023, 11:17 AM

Plaintiffs

Slwm LLC

Plaintiffs

Janet R Widmaier

Courtney Harrison

Zachary H. Hemenway

Douglas R Dalgleish

Katten Muchin Rosenman

defendants

Amber Hornberger Black

Amy Tilla

Amy Woods

Jennifer Harrington

Joe Falcone

Kyle Smith

Noah North

Rachelle Reeves

Stephanie Wazlavek

The Sourcing Group, LLC

William Caan

defendant counsels

Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell

Armstrong Teasdale

Raef Cogan

