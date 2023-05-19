Armstrong Teasdale partners Kevin Prewitt and Clark H. Cole and associate Nicholas Slovikoski; and Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell partners Dan P. Sedor and R. Scott Brink and associates Brianna Frazier Earley and Raef Cogan have entered appearances for marketing company the Sourcing Group and other defendants in a pending trade secret lawsuit. The case was filed April 3 in Missouri Western District Court by Katten Muchin Rosenman on behalf of SLWM LLC. The suit alleges that the Sourcing Group ‘systematically enticed away an entire team’ of the plaintiff’s employees and ‘conspired with them’ to steal the plaintiff’s trade secrets. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark, is 4:23-cv-00215, Slwm LLC v. The Sourcing Group, LLC et al.
Business Services
May 19, 2023, 11:17 AM