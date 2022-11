Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Reminger on Thursday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Walmart, Mytrex and Connect America.com to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Alex R. White PLLC on behalf of the Estate of Marilyn Jean Slusher, who died after suffering a fall allegedly due to a nonresponsive medical alert system. The case is 6:22-cv-00214, Slusher v. Mytrex, Inc. et al.